Norway Offers 36 Offshore Blocks to E&P Firms

June 19, 2020

Image Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
Energy companies can apply to explore for oil and gas in 36 new exploration blocks off Norway, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Friday.

Western Europe's largest oil producer conducts regular licensing rounds to stimulate offshore oil exploration.

The so-called awards in pre-defined areas (APAs) are for zones already open to oil companies, in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea. Results will be announced in the first quarter of 2021, said the ministry.

Separately, Norway will soon launch its other licensing round, for brand new exploration areas, after parliament agreed this month on an extension of the so-called ice edge boundary to the constantly changing southern fringe of the permanent ice sheet.

Anything north of that line is considered off-limits for oil drilling.  

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Arctic Regulations

Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

GE to Hire 250 Workers at Wind Turbine Blade Building Site

Norwegian Firms Deploying Floating Solar Plant in Albania

Construction Starts for Asia's Largest Offshore Wind Blade Manufacturing Facility

Norway's May Oil Output Down, But Still Above Forecast

