Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Warns of Pirates in Southern Gulf of Mexico

June 17, 2020

© Mosto / Adobe Stock
© Mosto / Adobe Stock

The U.S. government on Wednesday issued a warning about the threat posed by pirates to boats and oil installations in the southern Gulf of Mexico, in the latest sign of concern about ongoing security challenges facing Mexico.

"Armed criminal groups have been known to target and rob commercial vessels, oil platforms, and offshore supply vessels in the Bay of Campeche area in the southern Gulf of Mexico," the U.S. State Department said in an updated travel advisory.

The overall risk level for Mexico remained the same in the bulletin, but the warning comes after a number of reported incidents in recent months including an attack in November on an Italian flagged vessel off the state of Campeche.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office 1-1/2 years ago pledging to bring down record levels of gang-related violence plaguing the country. Instead, however, homicides hit a new record last year and they have stayed high this year.


(Reporting by Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Offshore North America Gulf of Mexico Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

For illustration; North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project, Western Australia - Credit: Woodside

Australia: Chevron to Sell Its Stake in North West Shelf...
Oil Price - Credit: namning/AdobeStock

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Skips $13.3M Interest Payment
Finance
(Photo: Ørsted)

New Report Outlines Big Potential for Offshore Wind
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in 'Dropfall Incident' Offshore Taiwan

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in 'Dropfall Incident' Offshore Taiwan

Norway Not Thinking of Deepening Oil Output Cuts

Norway Not Thinking of Deepening Oil Output Cuts

UBS Lifts Brent Price Forecast

UBS Lifts Brent Price Forecast

Indonesia Sees 2021 O&G Revenue at $18.7-$22.31B

Indonesia Sees 2021 O&G Revenue at $18.7-$22.31B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine