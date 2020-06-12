Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Gets License to Drill Wildcat Duo Off Norway

June 12, 2020

Deepsea Yantai (Previously named Beacon Atlantic) - Image Credit: Odfjell Drilling
Deepsea Yantai (Previously named Beacon Atlantic) - Image Credit: Odfjell Drilling

Neptune Energy has secured a regulatory consent to drill two wildcat wells at the Dugong prospect in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The consent, granted by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, concerns the drilling of wells 34/4-15 S and 34/4-15 A, in the production license 882.

Neptune will use the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation, after concluding the drilling of production wells on the Duva field.

Neptune Energy Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 40 percent. The other licensees are Concedo ASA (20 percent), Petrolia NOCO AS (20 percent) and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (20 percent). 

The area in this license consists of parts of blocks 33/6 and 34/4. The wells will be drilled about ten kilometers northwest of the Snorre field.
Production license 882 was awarded on 10 February 2017 in (APA 2016). These are the first and second exploration wells to be drilled in the license.

Neptune has previously obtained consent for the operation from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, which said that the drilling operation, in a water depth of 331 meters, would take between 44 and 90 days to complete.

The Deepsea Yantai is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig delivered in 2019 by CIMC Raffles in China. The drilling rig is owned by CIMC but managed by the Norwegian drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling.

The two companies last year signed a four-year management deal for the rig, under which Odfjell will also have the exclusive right to buy the rig and will have a right of first refusal on any offer to buy the rig following the exclusivity period.

According to Odfjell's fleet status report, the Deepsea Yantai should stay busy with Neptune until early 2021, with extension options available until mid-2022. 




 
Credit: NPD

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Rigs

Related Offshore News

Bluewhale I at Lingshui 17-2 location - Credit: CIMC Raffles

PHOTO: CNOOC Completes First Development Well at Lingshui...
Join a webinar on June 17, 2020 for the global release of a major new market study on the depth, breadth and growth prospects of the Offshore Wind Market -- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UR5uY1boTOKdAAcAXDbR4g © zozulinskyi/AdobeStock

The Emerging U.S. Offshore Wind Industry in a...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Michail Petrov - AdobeStock

Bahamas Petroleum, Columbus Energy Propose All-Stock...
Energy
Bluewhale I at Lingshui 17-2 location - Credit: CIMC Raffles

PHOTO: CNOOC Completes First Development Well at Lingshui...
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Scotland Unveils $78 Mln Fund to Support Energy Sector

Scotland Unveils $78 Mln Fund to Support Energy Sector

Norway Opens Two Areas for Offshore Wind in the North Sea

Norway Opens Two Areas for Offshore Wind in the North Sea

The Emerging U.S. Offshore Wind Industry in a Post-COVID-19 World

The Emerging U.S. Offshore Wind Industry in a Post-COVID-19 World

Saitec, BiMEP to Test Floating Wind Foundation Off Spain

Saitec, BiMEP to Test Floating Wind Foundation Off Spain

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine