Yara EVP Europe Joins Equinor Board

Norwegian energy company Equinor has elected Tove Andersen as a new member of its board of directors.

Tove Andersen is recently appointed executive vice president for Europe in Yara International ASA, a Norwegian chemical company.

Since 2018 she has been executive vice president, Production, in Yara. From 2016 to 2018 she held the position as executive vice president, Supply Chain, in Yara and has previously had several management roles within Yara and Norsk Hydro/ Yara.

Apart from Andersen joining the Board, Equinor's corporate Assembly re-elected Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and Jeroen van der Veer as deputy chair of the board in addition to re-election of Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Anne Drinkwater, Jonathan Lewis, and Finn Bjørn Ruyter as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.

The election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 July 2020 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2021.