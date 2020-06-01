Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ONGC Moves 33 Offshore Rigs Ahead of Monsoon Season

June 1, 2020

Jack-up rigs - Credit: Jevgenijs/AdobeStock
Jack-up rigs - Credit: Jevgenijs/AdobeStock

ONGC has moved  33 offshore jack-up rigs to new drilling locations ahead of the adverse weather conditions associated with the Indian monsoon season. 

According to AqualisBraemar, which assisted with ONGC’s rig moves, said the operation was completed successfully "despite severe constraints caused by the Covid-19 lockdown in India."

“Moving so many rigs to new locations before the onset of the south west monsoon is always an annual challenge, but it was an even bigger achievement this year considering the travel limitations and constraints caused by the Covid-19 lockdown in India,” Rodger Dickson, group director – offshore AqualisBraemar.

The moves were conducted using AqualisBraemar’s specialist team of mariners supported by their structural and geotechnical engineers working cooperation with ONGC’s in-house rig move cell, AqualisBraemar siad.

Each of the 33 rigs was placed at its respective monsoon locations before the onset of the seasonal adverse weather conditions. Of these, 24 rigs were moved on to or from wellhead platforms and 9 rigs to open locations. 

The combined total towing distance for all rigs was approximately 1,900 nautical miles.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Rigs India

