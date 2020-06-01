Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lebanon Postpones Offshore Licensing Round Again

June 1, 2020

Image Credit: Lebanese Petroleum Administration
Image Credit: Lebanese Petroleum Administration

Lebanon has again postponed the deadline for the submissions of applications for its second offshore licensing round, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in oil prices.

Lebanon had in January postponed the deadline from January 31 to April 30 to allow international firms more time to pursue administrative, technical and financial preparations for the round. I then in April said the deadline would be put off for June 1, however, the government on Sunday announced the deadline will be postponed again.

"As this pandemic continues to spread around the world, it is leaving devastating effects on the petroleum sector from low demand for oil and gas products to a sharp decline in hydrocarbons prices," The Minister of Energy and Water said Sunday.

The Minister said: "While the Covid-19 pandemic affected the financial and logistical capacities of petroleum exploring companies, the decline in oil and gas prices led companies to lower their investments and to hold off exploration activities. Many countries have either postponed or put on hold their licensing rounds, which they had launched before the pandemic."

"Since the Cabinet approved the launch of the Second Offshore Licensing Round, the Ministry of Energy and Water and the Lebanese Petroleum Administration worked on the marketing of this round and communicated with companies that expressed interest in taking part in it, including answering questions and providing clarifications about the procedure with which to submit applications. Additionally, the Cabinet had recently approved a draft decree allowing companies to securely submit applications for the Second Offshore Licensing Round through the Internet," the minister said in the statement.

"As the conditions which we described above are still ongoing, it was necessary to momentary postpone the deadline for the submission of applications to participate in the Second Offshore Licensing Round to a later date which will be determined by a decision that the Minister of Energy and Water will issue based on the recommendation of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration, in the objective to complete the Second Offshore Licensing Round before the end of the year 2021."

Energy Middle East Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Regulations Mediterranean

Related Offshore News

Terra Nova FPSO - Image by Andy Crawley - MarineTraffic

Suncor Extinguishes Fire on Terra Nova FPSO
Martin Gilbert - Credit: OGTC

OGTC Names New Chair


Trending Offshore News

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers
Terra Nova FPSO - Image by Andy Crawley - MarineTraffic

Suncor Extinguishes Fire on Terra Nova FPSO
Offshore

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

New Vessel Enters Service at Formosa 1 Wind Farm

New Vessel Enters Service at Formosa 1 Wind Farm

Seastar Wind Farm Connected to Elia's MOG

Seastar Wind Farm Connected to Elia's MOG

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in History'

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in History'

ONGC Moves 33 Offshore Rigs Ahead of Monsoon Season

ONGC Moves 33 Offshore Rigs Ahead of Monsoon Season

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine