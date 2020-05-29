VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Worker

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday medevaced a crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for medevac for a 45-year-old male who was experiencing arm pain and shortness of breath. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

"We are grateful we were able to get the mariner to the medical attention he needed," said Lt. Jake Conrad, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 aircraft commander. "It was a team effort between both crews involved."

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene and hoisted the crewmember from the vessel. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ - Shoreline. Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Caption: A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, May 28, 2020. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video)