Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Worker

May 29, 2020

Screenshot / USCG
Screenshot / USCG

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday medevaced a crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for medevac for a 45-year-old male who was experiencing arm pain and shortness of breath. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

"We are grateful we were able to get the mariner to the medical attention he needed," said Lt. Jake Conrad, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 aircraft commander. "It was a team effort between both crews involved."

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene and hoisted the crewmember from the vessel. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ - Shoreline.

Caption: A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured crewmember from the offshore support vessel Citation approximately seven miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, May 28, 2020. The patient was transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christ - Shoreline. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Maersk Inspirer - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Yme Start-Up Moved for 2021 as COVID-19 Delays Maersk...
Image Credit: Gazprom Neft

Gazprom's Arctic Offshore Platform Ships Its 200th Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet
Offshore
An Anadarko platform in Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Anadarko

Investors Sue Oxy over Anadarko Deal
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Aker BP Cleared to Use Maersk Invincible Rig for P&A at Valhall

Aker BP Cleared to Use Maersk Invincible Rig for P&A at Valhall

Industry Group Calls for 'Key Worker' Status for Offshore Energy Workers

Industry Group Calls for 'Key Worker' Status for Offshore Energy Workers

UAE: Jack-Up Providers Team Up to Cut Costs

UAE: Jack-Up Providers Team Up to Cut Costs

Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines for Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines for Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine