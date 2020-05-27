Northern Offshore Services, SEA O.G Form CTV JV for U.S. Offshore Wind Space

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) and SEA O.G have entered into an agreement to provide marine services and CTV operations to the offshore wind industry in the United States.

The partnership will combine the forces of N-O-S, the crew transfer vessel operator in Europe, and the offshore services provider, SEA O.G. Offshore.

Northern Offshore Group, based in Sweden operates about 65 vessels in which most are crew transfer vessels.

“SEA O.G Offshore is a highly skilled marine supplier with a distinguished reputation for excellence,” says Fredrik Hallqvist, Chief Commercial Officer of Northern Offshore Services. “At N-O-S, we are looking forward to this partnership, which is in line with our strategy to continue our expansion in the offshore wind sector in the United States.”

“We are excited to partner with N-O-S and bring their innovative vessel designs to the U.S. offshore wind market,” says Clark Buffam, Chief Commercial Officer at SEA O.G. “The team at N-O-S brings a tremendous amount of operational experience and industry insight to the table. I know this will be a robust partnership when we combine our capabilities and specialized skill sets.”