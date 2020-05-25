Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Energean: Karish Pipelaying Works Set to Begin

May 25, 2020

Solitaire (file photo) - Credit: Gary R Stevenson - MarineTraffic
Solitaire (file photo) - Credit: Gary R Stevenson - MarineTraffic

The Mediterranean-focused oil and gas company Energean is gearing up to begin pipelaying works as part of its Karish development, offshore Israel.

The company on Monday said in a social media post that the Solitaire vessel, owned by Allseas, and Normand Cutter vessel, owned by Solstad, were offshore Israel and that the laying of the Karish offshore pipeline was ready to begin.

The Karish gas field will be developed through a gas FPSO - Energean Power - which will be linked to shore via a 90-kilometer pipeline.

The FPSO hull recently arrived in Singapore for topside integration. Once the topside integration work is complete, the FPSO will be towed to the Karish field in Israel for installation and hook-up. The offshore gas field sits at a water depth of 1,750 meters.

First gas is expected in 2021.

 

