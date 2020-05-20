Offshore Rig Inspection Firm Launches COVID-19 Resilience Audit

UK-based rig inspection company Aberdeen Drilling Consultants (ADC) has launched what it calls a "resilience audit" aimed at helping the global oil and gas industry maintain safe operations by protecting against the spread of COVID-19 on offshore installations.



"In a time when it feels like COVID-19 advice is constantly evolving and can come from many sources, ADC has combined guidance from the world’s leading advisory, regulatory and legislative bodies, including the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and Oil & Gas UK, with its 35 years of global operator and drilling contractor experience to produce a COVID-19 Resilience Audit," ADC said.

The audit was developed in collaboration with ADC’s operator clients, and, per ADC, is a one-stop-shop to offer the industry the opportunity to adapt successfully to the new working environment, protect its workforce and maintain successful operations.

Holistic review of life offshore

"The audit provides a holistic review of life offshore, from best practices in serving food and social distancing during helicopter transfers to team communications and the safe management of toolbox talks. The audit is included within ADC’s TRAMS digital rig audit management system but is also available separately and has been used with a number of clients so far," ADC said.

ADC Director, Austin Hay said: “In these uncertain times, and with the world coming to terms with COVID-19, ADC is doing what it can to support our clients and others in helping prevent the spread of the COVID-19 on offshore installations across the globe.

“The virus has hit our industry hard at a time when many felt they were on the road to recovery following the downturn. However, our COVID-19 Resilience Audit, which combines new policies, distancing measures and recommendations, including advice from bodies such as Oil & Gas UK, the HSE and governments, gives clients the assurance that operations can continue, maintenance can be managed and risks reduced. This will allow them to safely carry on delivering successful operations on time and on budget.”

ADC says that its COVID-19 Resilience Audit covers policies and procedures; communication; operational planning and risk management; management of change; emergency response; competence; resourcing; maintenance and inspection.

Hay added: “Naturally, the health and wellbeing of our own specialists are of paramount importance to us when they travel offshore, or to a shipyard to one of the projects we are part of. But our business focus has always been to ensure drilling operations can continue as smoothly as possible. Reduced staffing levels due to COVID-19 has both health and productivity implications for an asset. We can help companies avoid unnecessary risks and thereby maintain operations by ensuring they comply with the most up-to-date best practices.”