Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Germany Lifts Offshore Wind Capacity Target to 20 GW by 2030

May 12, 2020

Illustration - Image by Tim HvW/AdobeStock
Illustration - Image by Tim HvW/AdobeStock

The German government, coastal states, and maritime authority BSH have agreed an offshore wind industry deal raising the new expansion target to 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from currently 15 GW, the economy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The long-awaited move, which also involved the onshore transmission grid firms 50Hertz, Amprion, and TenneT, came after energy ministers of the states met last week and since then put the finishing touches to negotiations, it said. 

The agreement allows the ailing wind power sector to plan ahead under climate protection programs boosting renewable generation and getting out of fossil fuels, while grid companies can now plan for the necessary links to onshore networks.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Germany

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit:look_67 / AdobeStock

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Ramform Vanguard - (File Photo: PGS)

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

O&M Base Selected for World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

O&M Base Selected for World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Chartwell, BAR Working on Next-Gen Offshore Crew Transfer Vessels

Chartwell, BAR Working on Next-Gen Offshore Crew Transfer Vessels

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Neptune Energy's Fenja Drilling in a World's First

Bristow, Era Elect Executive Leadership Ahead of Merger Wrap

Bristow, Era Elect Executive Leadership Ahead of Merger Wrap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine