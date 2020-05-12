Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

May 12, 2020

Ramform Vanguard - (File Photo: PGS)
Ramform Vanguard - (File Photo: PGS)

Norwegian marine seismic acquisition company PGS has begun a new multi-azimuth marine seismic survey in the North Sea, offshore Norway. 

The industry-funded survey- conducted by seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard - extends the GeoStreamer X area within the Viking Graben by 1160 sq. km. The first data is due Q3 2020.

The GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 extension project will combine three acquisition directions. The project builds on the2019 GeoStreamer X pilot project in the same area.

“Our GeoStreamer X Viking Graben pilot clearly demonstrated the positive project economics and the illumination uplift that can be achieved with multi-azimuth GeoStreamer data on NCS. That is why, even in these difficult times, the market is willing to support an extension of the GeoStreamer X coverage area,” says Gunhild Myhr, VP New Ventures at PGS.

The Ramform Vanguard will tow 14 streamers, including two 10 km-long tails to provide offsets for FWI, and a wide-tow multisource with a 250 m total separation. 

"This configuration will deliver close to zero offsets, for optimal near-offset sampling and shallow imaging. The setup also provides dense spatial sampling for high-resolution imaging, improved illumination, and offers a significant efficiency gain and reduced environmental footprint compared to node-based exploration," PGS said.




 
Credit: PGS


Energy Vessels Geoscience North Sea Activity Norway Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Vestas

Denmark's Vestas Breaks Wind Turbine Installation Record,...
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

New Round of Layoffs at Maersk Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine