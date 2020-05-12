PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

Norwegian marine seismic acquisition company PGS has begun a new multi-azimuth marine seismic survey in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The industry-funded survey- conducted by seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard - extends the GeoStreamer X area within the Viking Graben by 1160 sq. km. The first data is due Q3 2020.



The GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 extension project will combine three acquisition directions. The project builds on the2019 GeoStreamer X pilot project in the same area.



“Our GeoStreamer X Viking Graben pilot clearly demonstrated the positive project economics and the illumination uplift that can be achieved with multi-azimuth GeoStreamer data on NCS. That is why, even in these difficult times, the market is willing to support an extension of the GeoStreamer X coverage area,” says Gunhild Myhr, VP New Ventures at PGS.

The Ramform Vanguard will tow 14 streamers, including two 10 km-long tails to provide offsets for FWI, and a wide-tow multisource with a 250 m total separation.

"This configuration will deliver close to zero offsets, for optimal near-offset sampling and shallow imaging. The setup also provides dense spatial sampling for high-resolution imaging, improved illumination, and offers a significant efficiency gain and reduced environmental footprint compared to node-based exploration," PGS said.









