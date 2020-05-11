Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets NPD OK for North Sea Well

May 11, 2020

The West Hercules drilling rig in the Barents Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor)
The West Hercules drilling rig in the Barents Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor)

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has been given a drilling permit to drill the well 30/2-5 S in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Under the drilling permit granted by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, Equinor will drill the well 30/2-5 S in Production License 878 using Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig. 

The drilling will begin following the conclusion of the drilling of wildcat well 35/10-6 in production license 827 S, where Equinor is also the operator.
The drilling program for well 30/2-5 S relates to the drilling of a wildcat well.

Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 percent. The other licensees are Wellesley Petroleum AS (20 percent) and Source Energy AS (20 percent). 

The area in this license consists of parts of blocks 30/2 and 30/3. The well will be drilled about 17 kilometers south of the Kvitebjørn field.

This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the license 878. Equinor has previously obtained consent from the country's offshore safety authority PSA Norway to drill the 30/2-5 S. PSA Norway then said that the name of the prospect was Atlantis.

Water depth at the site is 142 meters and the drilling is expected to take 78 days to complete.




 
Image Credit: NPD

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity hull recently arrived at Keppel yard in Singapore from China. Photo credit Lim Weixiang/SBM Offshore

Guyana's Liza Phase 2 on Track for First Oil in 2022
AdobeStock - Image Credit: bizoo_n/AdobeStock

U.S. Gov't Urged to Enable Widespread Covid-19 Testing of...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

PGS' Ramform Vanguard Starts Viking Graben Seismic Survey

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine