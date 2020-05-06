Saipem, CDP Sign Energy Transition Agreement

Italian energy contractor Saipem has agreed with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to study the development of energy transition projects in Italy and abroad.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the two groups said the agreement was focused on carbon-cutting initiatives, the circular economy and energy efficiency.

The protocol is aimed at helping Italy achieve the targets in its National Energy and Climate Plan which, among other things, require the installation of new capacity from renewable energy sources up to about 42 gigawatts.

Saipem is jointly controlled by CDP and Italian energy group Eni.



