Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NGI Wins Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm Monitoring Deal

May 5, 2020

Image Credit: Norwegian Geotechnical Institute
Image Credit: Norwegian Geotechnical Institute

NGI – Norwegian Geotechnical Institute - has won the contract for a structural measurement campaign at Ørsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm development in the UK.

The scope of the contract is design, production, and installation of instrumentation monitoring of the monopile foundations, transition pieces and wind turbine generator towers at six offshore wind turbines. NGI did not share the financial details of the deal.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, located 89 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea is designed to power well over 1.3 million households when completed. Hornsea 2 with a capacity of 1.4GW, spans an offshore area of 462 km² and is planned to be fully operational in 2022.

The instrumentation systems supplied by NGI will provide data for structural health and response monitoring during the installation phase, initial, and life-time operation. The data will automatically be transmitted to shore at given intervals for further analysis. The yard installations are planned to be completed later this year and final offshore commissioning is set for 2022.

"We are pleased that Ørsted has awarded this contract to NGI and our sub-suppliers, this is a contract won in sharp international competition. We believe that NGI's track record with Ørsted over many years, with the delivery of complex instrumentation and monitoring systems to several of Ørsted's offshore wind parks around the world, has built confidence in our ability to deliver high-quality operational solutions on time, says Kristoffer Skau, NGI's Director for GeoData and Technology.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Norway

Related Offshore News

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen...
Image Credit: Wintershall

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image Credit: TechnipFMC (Cropped)

TechnipFMC Cutting Jobs in Norway
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine