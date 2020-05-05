NGI Wins Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm Monitoring Deal

NGI – Norwegian Geotechnical Institute - has won the contract for a structural measurement campaign at Ørsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm development in the UK.

The scope of the contract is design, production, and installation of instrumentation monitoring of the monopile foundations, transition pieces and wind turbine generator towers at six offshore wind turbines. NGI did not share the financial details of the deal.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, located 89 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea is designed to power well over 1.3 million households when completed. Hornsea 2 with a capacity of 1.4GW, spans an offshore area of 462 km² and is planned to be fully operational in 2022.

The instrumentation systems supplied by NGI will provide data for structural health and response monitoring during the installation phase, initial, and life-time operation. The data will automatically be transmitted to shore at given intervals for further analysis. The yard installations are planned to be completed later this year and final offshore commissioning is set for 2022.

"We are pleased that Ørsted has awarded this contract to NGI and our sub-suppliers, this is a contract won in sharp international competition. We believe that NGI's track record with Ørsted over many years, with the delivery of complex instrumentation and monitoring systems to several of Ørsted's offshore wind parks around the world, has built confidence in our ability to deliver high-quality operational solutions on time, says Kristoffer Skau, NGI's Director for GeoData and Technology.