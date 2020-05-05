Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hibiscus in Oil Offtake, Funding Agreement with Trafigura

May 5, 2020

North Sabah assets - Image credit: Hibiscus
North Sabah assets - Image credit: Hibiscus

Bursa Malaysia-listed oil and gas firm Hibiscus Petroleum has signed agreements with global oil trader Trafigura for crude offtake and for future financing.

The agreements include potential future offtake of crude oil by Trafigura from assets owned/projects undertaken by Hibiscus. Further, the agreement also covers potential funding for projects and asset acquisitions pursued by Hibiscus."

Also, Hibiscus said that, working with Trafigura, it has also taken the opportunity to lock-in the sales price for a substantial portion of its North Sabah production over the CY2020 period. In a separate statement, Hibiscus explained that the "locked-in" North Sabah sale was for 750,000 bbls at an average price of USD 35/bbl.

Commenting on the agreement, Managing Director, Dr Kenneth Pereira, said, “We are pleased to be able to execute such a commercial agreement with a global institution such as Trafigura. This will allow the Group to leverage its existing and future production capacity with Trafigura’s global purchasing, funding and marketing capability.” 

“Trafigura’s business in Asia has grown materially in the last few years,” said Chin Hwee Tan, CEO Asia Pacific for Trafigura. “One of the key objectives is for us to continue to think locally while leveraging off our global platform. In parallel, we are continuing to expand our support to a selected number of companies in the oil and gas upstream sector, in Asia and across the world. 

"Local players such as Hibiscus Petroleum, together with the local financial system, are most important as our long-term partners as we continue to build our business in the region. We are looking forward to working with Hibiscus Petroleum as it continues to grow its asset base.”

Hibiscus is working Unit Production Costs (UPC) for 2020 at North Sabah, offshore Malaysia, through deferral of non-critical Opex activities and managing G&A. The company is targeting USD 15/bbl UPC for 2020 in North Sabah.

Energy Activity Production Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Wintershall

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore...
Van Oord's Aeolus Vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image Credit: TechnipFMC (Cropped)

TechnipFMC Cutting Jobs in Norway
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine