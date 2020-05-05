Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Hires AGS for North Sea Survey

May 5, 2020

For Illustration only: An AGS seismic vessel - Image Credit: AGS
For Illustration only: An AGS seismic vessel - Image Credit: AGS

Norwegian seismic survey player Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has secured a seismic node survey contract with Norway's Equinor.

AGS said Monday that the final agreement had been reached following a letter of intent signed in February.

The survey is expected to start later in the second quarter of 2020 and will have a duration of approximately 30 days. 

AGS said that the scope of work would be conducted by two seismic vessels, without providing info on which vessels exactly would be used for the job.

Back in February, when it announced the signing of the letter of intent, AGS said the scope of work would include acquisition of 67 km2 of receiver area."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AGS has recently implemented a pre-screening program for all field crew prior to traveling from home, immediately before joining a vessel and then at regular intervals throughout operations offshore. 

According to AGS, all its vessels have health professionals onboard with fully equipped hospital facilities and the ability to isolate crew members if required.

Geoscience Activity Norway Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

FPSO Liza Destiny is producing offshore Guyana (File photo: SBM Offshore)

Guyana Has No Plans to Cut Crude Output
Image Credit: Wintershall

Repsol-led Group Makes Deepwater Oil Discoveries Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore
Image Credit: TechnipFMC (Cropped)

TechnipFMC Cutting Jobs in Norway
Energy

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Occidental Posts $2.2B Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Petrofac Wins $100M+ in UK Contract Renewals

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Vestas Posts Operating Loss, Hit by Higher Costs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine