Equinor Hires AGS for North Sea Survey

Norwegian seismic survey player Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has secured a seismic node survey contract with Norway's Equinor.

AGS said Monday that the final agreement had been reached following a letter of intent signed in February.

The survey is expected to start later in the second quarter of 2020 and will have a duration of approximately 30 days.

AGS said that the scope of work would be conducted by two seismic vessels, without providing info on which vessels exactly would be used for the job.

Back in February, when it announced the signing of the letter of intent, AGS said the scope of work would include acquisition of 67 km2 of receiver area."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, AGS has recently implemented a pre-screening program for all field crew prior to traveling from home, immediately before joining a vessel and then at regular intervals throughout operations offshore.

According to AGS, all its vessels have health professionals onboard with fully equipped hospital facilities and the ability to isolate crew members if required.