NOIA Elects Cobb, McCarroll to Board Leadership Roles

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) Board of Directors has elected Galen Cobb, Vice President of Industry Relations of Halliburton, as Chairman and Matt McCarroll, President & CEO of Fieldwood Energy, as Vice Chairman for the 2020-21 term. Cobb and McCarroll were confirmed in their positions during a virtual Board Meeting today.

NOIA President Erik Milito said, “As the offshore industry continues to navigate unprecedented energy uncertainty, Galen and Matt’s leadership will be a steadying factor.

“The American offshore industry provides incredible benefits, and truly lifts society through safe and environmentally sustainable energy production. Despite the historic challenges facing our industry, the U.S. and the world will need reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind industry for generations. With Galen and Matt, we are well positioned to weather this storm, and emerge stronger.”

Galen Cobb is the Vice President of Industry Relations for Halliburton and is responsible for the company’s global industry relations. Cobb has been at Halliburton for more than 45 years, serving in various executive management positions in operations, marketing, sales and business development. In his current position, Cobb’s broad responsibilities include managing the company’s industry relations, energy trade policy issues, executive client relations and trade organization oversight. Cobb serves in leadership positions on numerous industry trade association, public company, and civic boards.

Matt McCarroll is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fieldwood Energy LLC, a Houston-based production company operating exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico. Fieldwood is currently one of the top ten largest producers in the Gulf of Mexico and is also one of the largest privately-owned exploration and production companies in the United States. Fieldwood has grown rapidly since its founding in 2013, both organically and through a series of significant acquisitions. In addition to its U.S. operations, the company operates a production sharing contract to develop two fields in the shallow water Mexican Gulf of Mexico and was the first U.S. company to drill a well in Mexico in over 75 years. McCarroll serves as a Director of Dynamic Energy Services International and is an active member in numerous industry associations, a member of The Dean’s Advisory Council of the College of Business at Louisiana State University, and in 2015 was inducted into the College’s Hall of Distinction.