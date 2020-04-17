Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS, BGP Start Gambito Seismic Survey Offshore The Gambia

April 17, 2020

BGP Prospector - Antonio Almeida Serra
Norwegian seismic company TGS has started a 3D seismic survey offshore The Gambia.

The acquisition is being carried out together with the seismic vessel contractor BGP, using the BGP Prospector vessel. 

"This vessel steamed south after recently completing another 3D seismic survey in northern Senegal, also on behalf of TGS," TGS said.

"The 4,770-square kilometer Gambito 2020 3D survey covers open acreage in deep and ultra-deep waters and looks to be highly prospective since extensive basin floor fans were identified in TGS 2D regional seismic grids. Located at the heart of the MSGBC basin, the survey will be adjacent to Jaan, a fully harmonized ~30,000-square kilometer 3D multi-client seismic project which recently delivered final PSTM/PSDM products,"  TGS explained.

The acquisition in The Gambia will last around three months, with the full dataset available after final processing in Q2 2021. 

"The survey will support a future licensing round organized by the country. TGS also has exclusive rights to existing multi-client seismic data offshore The Gambia," TGS said.

