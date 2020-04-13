Offshore Oil Trio in NYSE Listing Warning

Offshore oil and gas contractors Seadrill, Pacific Drilling, and Hermitage Offshore have in the past week received listing warnings from the New York Stock exchange.

All three companies have been warned by the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that they were not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard with respect to the minimum average share price required by the NYSE.

Namely at the time of each fo the companies' respective NYSE listing warning announcements, they'd each have an average share price of below $1.00 over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. This means their respective share prices were below the minimum average share price required by the NYSE.

Seadrill, a provider of offshore drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry, said that as of March 24, 2020, the average closing price per share of the company over the preceding 30 trading day period was $0.99.

Under the NYSE rules, a company can regain compliance with NYSE-listing standard if, during the six-month period following receipt of the NYSE notice, on the last trading day of any calendar month or on the last trading day of this six-month cure period, the company's common shares have a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of that month or the last trading day of the cure period.

"The company has responded to the NYSE to confirm its intent to cure this non-compliance," SeaBird said in a statement last Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, Hermitage Offshore, a supply vessel owner providing offshore vessels for oil firms in the North Sea and West Africa, also said it had on March 12 received notice from the New York Stock Exchange, as its price had fallen below $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Hermitage Offshore too has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and restore its compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. The company currently owns 23 vessels consisting of 10 platform supply vessels, or PSVs, two anchor handling tug supply vessels, or AHTS vessels, and 11 crew boats.

Offshore drilling contractor Pacific Drilling last Friday too said it had received the minimum share price notice from NYSE, as its share price on April 6, the 30-trading-day average closing price per share of the Company’s common shares was below $1.00.

Pacific Drilling, the owner of a deepwater drillship fleet, also said it would notify the NYSE that it intends to cure the share price deficiency "and is considering all available options to return to compliance."

Unless Pacific Drilling does not "cure" the share price situation by October 7, the NYSE will begin suspension and delisting procedures.