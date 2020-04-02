Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Senior Exec Team for ROV Specialist Rovco

April 2, 2020

(top left to top right) Ian Bryan, Iain Wallace and Reena Rowan (bottom left to right) Simon Miller, Brian Allen and Martin Young - Image Credit: Rovco
Rovco, a provider of remotely operating vehicles (ROV), has announced several key executive teams hires and internal appointments, including a new CFO and CTO.

Reena Rowan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Rovco, having previously held senior finance positions within Innogy and a number of PE-backed organizations across the offshore wind, oil, gas, and telecommunications sectors. In her roles, budgets ranged from £25m to over £800 million and, according to Rovco, Rowan also supported high profile renewables projects, such as the Galloper wind farm.

Rovco has named Martin Young Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Young will be responsible for the strategic direction for Rovco’s technologies. Previously Martin was Technical Director at Rovco with a background in software development.

Iain Wallace, Rovco's previous CTO, will now work as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), and lead the development of 3D vision and AI to improve quality and reduce cost in subsea inspection. With a PhD in AI, and research in industry, his expertise ranges from multi-robot exploration to vision systems for Mars rovers. As well as delivering complex AI in the harshest environments on Earth.

Ian Bryan joins as Consultant Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing 35 years’ experience in defence, robotic manufacturing and the renewable sectors to the role, including as Managing Director, Group Business Operations at Global Marine Group.

Simon Miller joins the team as General Manager of Rovco Scotland. Simon brings over 25 years of experience in Operations, Senior Projects, Sales and Business Development from Rolls Royce Commercial Marine and Oceaneering International Inc.

Brian Allen, CEO at Rovco commented "The announcements today are a further milestone in Rovco’s development as we become the premier provider of artificial intelligence-based technology and robotic services. We now have a strong executive team with the experience and capabilities to fulfill our vision. We are looking to hire additional top class sales and project talent as our exponential growth continues and we prepare to take advantage of opportunities through these current market difficulties."

Formed in 2015, Rovco today has nearly 50 employees.


