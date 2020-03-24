Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Two Harvey Gulf Vessels Equipped with BWMS

March 24, 2020

(Photo: Evac Group)
(Photo: Evac Group)

Two platform supply vessels operated by US-based Harvey Gulf International are due to be equipped with Evac Evolution ballast water management systems (BWMS).

The Harvey Spirit and Harvey Supplier (85.4 meters overall) will each be fitted with systems with the capacity to treat ballast water at the rate of 250 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr).

“We have seen a steady rise in orders and enquiries since achieving U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval last year and there is every sign that this will continue as more operators approach their compliance deadlines,” said Adam Rogers, Evac’s Head of Global Sales for Ballast Water Management Systems

Based on a combination of filtration and UV technology, the Evac Evolution system has a ‘feedback loop’ which uses UV transmission as the parameter for precisely determining UV dosage. This ensures effectiveness in challenging water conditions, but saves on power during normal running.

Effective in fresh, brackish and seawater, the Evac Evolution system enables vessels to operate without restriction. The system is available with capacities from 34m3/hr to 1,500m3/hr in a single unit. It can be supplied in modular form for retrofits or skid mounted for newbuild applications.

Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Ballast Water Treatment Support Vessel

