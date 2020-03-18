Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Taps Stinger for Subsea Drone R&D

March 18, 2020

Credit: Stinger Technologies
Credit: Stinger Technologies

Subsea marine robotics company Stinger Technology has won a subsea drone research and development contract with oil firm Neptune Energy.

Under the contract, Stinger Technology will work on the development, qualification and field trials of autonomous inspection/ intervention subsea drones.

"The solutions that will be developed for Neptune Energy aim to save costly vessel operations and reduce risk through the continuous availability of versatile intervention tools," Stinger said.

"This contract confirms Stinger’s position as a forefront company as a supplier of solutions for autonomous and onshore supported underwater drones in the energy sector," the Norway-based company added.


Related:

A Road to Residency

Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe ROV AUV

Related Offshore News

Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...
Noble Sam Hartley jack-up - Credit: Noble Corporation

Total Makes 'Encouraging' North Sea Discovery


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine