Neptune Energy Taps Stinger for Subsea Drone R&D

Subsea marine robotics company Stinger Technology has won a subsea drone research and development contract with oil firm Neptune Energy.

Under the contract, Stinger Technology will work on the development, qualification and field trials of autonomous inspection/ intervention subsea drones.

"The solutions that will be developed for Neptune Energy aim to save costly vessel operations and reduce risk through the continuous availability of versatile intervention tools," Stinger said.

"This contract confirms Stinger’s position as a forefront company as a supplier of solutions for autonomous and onshore supported underwater drones in the energy sector," the Norway-based company added.





