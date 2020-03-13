Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Buys Solstad's Norce Endeavour Vessel

March 13, 2020

DLB Norce Endeavour - Credit: Solstad Offshore
DLB Norce Endeavour - Credit: Solstad Offshore

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has agreed to buy Solstad Offshore's lay barge vessel DLN Norce Endeavour.

Saipem had in December 2019, chartered the vessel from Solstad Offshore. The charter included an option for Saipem to acquire the vessel.

"Saipem has now decided to declare the purchase option for DLB Norce Endeavour. Delivery of the vessel to Saipem is scheduled to April 2020," Norway-based Solstad Offshore said Friday.

Solstad did not disclose the sale price of the vessel. The 146 meters long barge which can accommodate a crew of 256 people was built in Singapore by Keppel in 2010.

MarineTraffic data show that DLB Norce Endeavour is currently moored near the Karimunbesar Island, Indonesia.

