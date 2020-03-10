KenzFigee Bags NnG OWF Contract

Dutch offshore lifting equipment provider KenzFigee has won a contract to deliver two 3-ton electric hydraulic Ram Luffing offshore cranes to be installed on the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore substation topsides.



According to the supplier of tailor-made marine and offshore cranes, equipment and services, the contract was awarded by HSM Offshore, in close collaboration with Iv-Offshore & Energy.



Both heavy duty 1300 type Ram Luffing design cranes will be fully identical and are especially suited for the harsh North Sea offshore operations. The cranes have a box boom with a length of 12 meters, a SWL capacity of 3 tons from deck as well as supply boat, covering sea state 3 according EN13852-1.



The Ram Luffing cranes will be built, assembled and tested at the premises of KenzFigee in Zaandam, the Netherlands. In June 2020 they will be shipped to the construction yard of HSM Offshore in Schiedam for installation on the Offshore Substation (OSS) topsides of the Neart na Gaoithe project, currently under construction at HSM Offshore.



The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm (OWF) will be located 15.5 km off the Firth of Forth east coast of Scotland and will have a capacity of 450 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy, enough electricity to power around 375,000 Scottish homes.



“In close collaboration with Iv-Offshore & Energy and HSM Offshore, respectively the designer and the manufacturer of the offshore topside platform, we are pleased to have concluded this contract and proud to serve the Neart na Gaoithe operations with this proven design with an installed base of over 50 cranes worldwide. We are looking forward to working together with Iv-Offshore & Energy and HSM Offshore during the production process and final delivery”, said Robert de Rijcke, Chief Commercial Officer of KenzFigee.