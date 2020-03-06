Worley Lands Chirag Platform Work Off Azerbaijan

BP-operated Azerbaijan International Operating Co. (AIOC) has awarded Worley a contract for engineering, procurement and construction services as part of a gas lift project.

Under the contract, ASX-listed oilfield services firm Worley will provide engineering, procurement, and construction services to support production operations on the Chirag platform in the Caspian Sea.

The project scope includes new gas lift flowlines and production manifolds.

The services will be jointly executed by Worley's Aberdeen and Baku locations.

"We look forward to continuing to support both AIOC and BP with their long-term production strategy in the Caspian Sea," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Worley did not share the financial details of the contract.