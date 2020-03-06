Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Worley Lands Chirag Platform Work Off Azerbaijan

March 6, 2020

For Illustration Only - A BP platform offshore Azerbaijan - Credit; BP
For Illustration Only - A BP platform offshore Azerbaijan - Credit; BP

BP-operated Azerbaijan International Operating Co. (AIOC) has awarded Worley a contract for engineering, procurement and construction services as part of a gas lift project.

Under the contract, ASX-listed oilfield services firm Worley will provide engineering, procurement, and construction services to support production operations on the Chirag platform in the Caspian Sea.

The project scope includes new gas lift flowlines and production manifolds. 

The services will be jointly executed by Worley's Aberdeen and Baku locations.

 "We look forward to continuing to support both AIOC and BP with their long-term production strategy in the Caspian Sea," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Worley did not share the financial details of the contract.

Engineering Pipelines Industry News Production Gas Azerbaijan Caspian Sea

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Olav Bruset)

A Road to Residency
Gjøa platform; Credit: Neptune Energy

Report: Neptune Stops Gjøa Platform Flights on Coronavirus...


Trending Offshore News

Floatel Endurance in operations for Equinor at Martin Linge field - Image Credit: Floatel International

Investigation Launched After Gangway Disconnects from...
Industry News

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'
Vessels

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

Magnora Invests Oil Money into Wind Company

Magnora Invests Oil Money into Wind Company

270 Offshore Rigs Were Active in February Worldwide

270 Offshore Rigs Were Active in February Worldwide

Oil Dives after Russia Rejects Deeper OPEC+ Cut

Oil Dives after Russia Rejects Deeper OPEC+ Cut

Report: Neptune Stops Gjøa Platform Flights on Coronavirus Suspicion

Report: Neptune Stops Gjøa Platform Flights on Coronavirus Suspicion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine