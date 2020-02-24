Axxis to Begin OBN Survey in North Sea

Norwegean provider of shipping services Axxis Geo Solutions ASA (AGS) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a major international oil company to commence an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the North Sea.



Subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, the work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020, said a press note.



The scope of work will include acquisition of 67 km2 of receiver area, comprising of approximately 30 days of operation for an OBN crew consisting of two seismic vessels.



"This LOI confirms AGS' ability to continue to be awarded work by utilizing it's unique asset-light operational model coupled with best in class operational excellence demonstrated in recent campaigns by our dedicated crew personnel", said Lee Parker, CEO of AGS.



AGS is a pure-play ocean bottom node seismic company positioned to pursue both contract and multi-client seismic. AGS specializes on delivering tailored seismic solutions and flexible project management and execution to oil and gas companies world-wide.