Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Axxis to Begin OBN Survey in North Sea

February 24, 2020

Image: Axxis Geo Solutions ASA
Image: Axxis Geo Solutions ASA

Norwegean provider of shipping services Axxis Geo Solutions ASA (AGS) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a major international oil company to commence an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the North Sea.

Subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, the work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020, said a press note.

The scope of work will  include acquisition of 67 km2 of receiver area, comprising of approximately 30 days of operation for an OBN crew consisting of two seismic vessels.
 
"This LOI confirms AGS' ability to continue to be awarded work by utilizing it's unique asset-light operational model coupled with best in class operational  excellence demonstrated in recent campaigns by our dedicated crew personnel", said Lee Parker, CEO of AGS.
 
AGS is a pure-play ocean bottom node seismic company positioned to pursue both contract and multi-client seismic. AGS  specializes on delivering tailored seismic solutions and flexible project management and execution to oil and gas companies world-wide.

North Sea Survey OBN 3D Survey

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Oceaneering)

Fit for Life
Market mover: Equinor’s headquarters in Oslo - Image by William Stoichevski

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled


Trending Offshore News

Image credit: Saipem

Saipem Urges Workers in Italy to Stay at Home Amid...
Italy
Market mover: Equinor’s headquarters in Oslo - Image by William Stoichevski

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled
Energy

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Global Offshore Charters Normand Clipper

Global Offshore Charters Normand Clipper

UTEC Wraps Survey Work for McDermott

UTEC Wraps Survey Work for McDermott

Dyna-Mac Bags FPSO Topside Work

Dyna-Mac Bags FPSO Topside Work

McDermott Breaks Ground on Fabrication Facility in Saudi Arabia

McDermott Breaks Ground on Fabrication Facility in Saudi Arabia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine