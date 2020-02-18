Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MHI Vestas to Supply Zhong Neng OWF Turbines

February 18, 2020

Image: MHI Vestas
Image: MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has been chosen as the preferred turbine supplier for the 300-MW Zhong Neng offshore wind project (OWF) in Taiwanese waters.

MHI Vestas has reaffirmed its commitment to the nascent sector as it moves into prime position to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive local supply chain, said a press release.

Zhong Neng, a joint venture project between China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), affirms MHI Vestas’ commercial activity in the market, paving the way for local industrial partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks.

“MHI Vestas has been an active and dedicated partner in the development of the local supply chain for more than two years. In close collaboration with our customers and the government, we are putting the finishing touches on the sector’s most ambitious localisation plan,” said Maida Zahirovic, MHI Vestas Business Director, Taiwan.

“We applaud the steps our local partners are taking to prepare for offshore wind and to become globally competitive. Our passion and motivation has always been to deliver on the promise of offshore wind in Taiwan. Together with our industrial partners, we are doing that,” Maida added.

While there are no specific details yet for upcoming announcements, MHI Vestas is poised to unveil its progress in Taiwan in the coming weeks.

Wind Power Offshore Wind Asia Turbines

Related Offshore News

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus
Rubicon Vantage FPSO - Image by Geir Vinnes - MarineTraffic

Rubicon Demands Payment from KrisEnergy


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

Canada Funds Refinance German OWF

Canada Funds Refinance German OWF

GE Appoints Grid Solutions Chief

GE Appoints Grid Solutions Chief

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine