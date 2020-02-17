Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Five Oil Majors Sign Offshore Exploration Deals in Egypt

February 17, 2020

Illustration; A jack-up rig in the Mediterranean - Image by look_67 - AdobeStock
Illustration; A jack-up rig in the Mediterranean - Image by look_67 - AdobeStock

Egypt has reached initial agreements with five major energy firms to explore for oil and gas in deep waters off its western coast on the Mediterranean, the petroleum minister said, the first such deals in that offshore region. 

The five companies are Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP, Total and Exxon Mobil, Tarek El Molla told Sky News Arabia TV on Saturday. 

He said the exploration and production agreements spanned seven concessions and had been signed with major companies because of the scale of investment needed.

Exploratory drilling in the area would start in early 2021, he said. The discovery of the giant Mediterranean field of Zohr off the eastern coasts of Egypt by Italy's Eni in 2015 sparked renewed interest and investment in Egypt's energy industry. 

The country is trying to position itself as an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean, importing gas from Israel and exporting to Jordan and potentially to Europe and Asia. Egypt said in January it had signed two deals with Exxon Mobil for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean. 

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Edmund Blair)
 

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Gas Africa Exploration Egpyt

Related Offshore News

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. (Image: Oceaneering)

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip
Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company


Trending Offshore News

Eni Logo - Image by Claudio Divizia - AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico
Drilling
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Vessels

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine