Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italian Court Asks EU to Rule in Oil & Gas Permits Dispute

February 14, 2020

Italy and EU Flags - Image by Adam Wasilewski - AdobeStock
Italy and EU Flags - Image by Adam Wasilewski - AdobeStock

A top Italian administrative court has asked the EU Court of Justice to rule on legislation over the size of oil and gas exploration concessions in Italy in a move that could lead to some companies being stripped of permits.

Italian law currently forbids research in single areas off Italy's coast of more than 750 square kilometers.

Last year a lower court threw out an appeal by local authorities against oil and gas exploration permits granted to Australia’s Global Petroleum Limited in the Adriatic Sea.

The municipalities claimed Global Petroleum had made four different requests to explore in an area of almost 3,000 square kilometers to get round the rules.

On that occasion, the court turned down the claim saying there was nothing to prevent the concession areas being split up. It said European competition law favored splitting concession areas into smaller zones to foster competition.

But in a ruling seen by Reuters on Thursday, the top administrative court said it believed the move had broken European competition rules, claiming it was up to member states to set one optimal size only for concession areas.

It referred the case to the EU Court of Justice.

Last year another court ruled against the southern region of Calabria in favor of Global Med LLC in a similar dispute over exploration concessions.

The populist 5-Star Movement introduced legislation last year, with its then ruling coalition partner the League, forbidding new oil and gas exploration off Italian coasts that has since left uncertainty hanging over the industry. 

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Italy Industry News Activity Europe Exploration Regulations

Related Offshore News

The Riptide AUV (Credit BAE Systems)

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages
Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. Image from Oceaneering.

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company
People & Company News
Eastern Trough Area Project - Image source: BP

BP, Shell, Total Want to Power UKCS Platforms from Norway
Engineering

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Endur Energy Solutions Goes Bankrupt

Endur Energy Solutions Goes Bankrupt

Norway: Oil Regulator Recovers Swindled Cash

Norway: Oil Regulator Recovers Swindled Cash

'Good Progress' with Liberator, Serenity Farmout, i3 Says

'Good Progress' with Liberator, Serenity Farmout, i3 Says

CNOOC, Oz LNG Player Ratings Unaffected by Force Majeure

CNOOC, Oz LNG Player Ratings Unaffected by Force Majeure

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine