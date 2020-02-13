Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Premier Oil Creditors Vote For Deals, New Debt Plan

February 13, 2020

Illustration; A Premier Oil worker - Image source: Premier Oil
Illustration; A Premier Oil worker - Image source: Premier Oil

Creditors of Premier Oil gave the indebted oil and gas producer their approval for $800 million of North Sea acquisitions under a scheme that would allow it to delay debt repayments and issue new shares. 

The vote supporting Premier's management is a blow to hedge fund ARCM, which holds 15% of Premier's debt and has had a growing short position in its shares since 2017, currently around 17% of its stock, some four times higher than the average for London-listed firms. 

ARCM has fought a heavily publicized battle against Premier's plans, saying they were based on too-high commodity price assumptions, too-low decommissioning liability estimates and would make Premier too dependent on a weak gas market. 

Related: BP, Premier Oil in $625M North Sea Deal

An investor with a short position makes a profit on a stock when its price declines. Premier's shares rose around 20% after it announced its plans on Jan. 7, but have since lost most of that ground to trade at 104.5 pence, up 6.4% year-to-date. 

Shares in Premier Oil spiked higher following the announcement, and by 1317 GMT they were up 3.1% at session highs. 

Premier needs investors representing at least 75% of its outstanding debt of around $2 billion to agree to its plans under an arrangement reached with its creditors in a debt restructuring in 2017. Wednesday's vote still needs to be formally approved by a judge in a hearing expected on March 17. 

Of the creditors subject to the schemes, 86% of Super Senior Commitments and 75% of Senior Commitments have agreed to vote in their favor at the creditor meetings, Premier said, referring to different classes of bondholders. 

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)

Related: Hedge Fund Questions Premier Oil's Plans


Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

The Riptide AUV (Credit BAE Systems)

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages
Jersey Oil and Gas licence map overview - Map by Jersey Oil and Gas

Electrification Plan for Greater Buchan


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company
People & Company News
Graph by Deloitte

Upstream Cuts 208 deals worth $156Bn in 2019
People & Company News

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Several Firms Show Interest in Barryroe, Providence Says

Several Firms Show Interest in Barryroe, Providence Says

Rystad: 2020 Biggest Year for Offshore Wind Jackets

Rystad: 2020 Biggest Year for Offshore Wind Jackets

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine