CNOOC Brings Bozhong 34-9 Field Online

China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) has started oil production from its Bozhong 34-9 offshore oil field.

The field, sitting in the south of the Bohai Sea in water depth of 18 meters, will at plateau produce 22,500 barrels of oil per day.

According to CNOOC, the field will reach pleateu production in 2022.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Kenli oilfield, the major production facilities include a central platform and a wellhead platform. A total of 57 producing wells are planned, including 38 production wells and 19 water injection wells," CNOOC said.

CNOOC is the operator of the field with a 100 percent stake.



