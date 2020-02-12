Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Brings Bozhong 34-9 Field Online

February 12, 2020

CNOOC Logo - Image by ????? ???????? - Adobe Stock
CNOOC Logo - Image by ????? ???????? - Adobe Stock

China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) has started oil production from its Bozhong 34-9 offshore oil field.

The field, sitting in the south of the Bohai Sea in water depth of 18 meters, will at plateau produce 22,500 barrels of oil per day. 

According to CNOOC, the field will reach pleateu production in 2022.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Kenli oilfield, the major production facilities include a central platform and a wellhead platform. A total of 57 producing wells are planned, including 38 production wells and 19 water injection wells," CNOOC said.

CNOOC is the operator of the field with a 100 percent stake.

Drilling Industry News Production Asia China

Related Offshore News

Atlantic Star - Image by MarineTraffic

Long-Term Deal with Petrobras for Constellation's Offshore...
Spot, the quadruped robot developed by Boston Dynamics, is one of the technologies slated to be tested on Skarv. (Photo: Aker BP)

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv


Trending Offshore News

Graph by Deloitte

Upstream Cuts 208 deals worth $156Bn in 2019
People & Company News
Bernard Looney, BP CEO - Image by BP

New BP CEO to 'Reinvent' Oil Major as Deeper Emissions...
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

$4.2 Billion Indian Spending Spree Ahead

$4.2 Billion Indian Spending Spree Ahead

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Schlumberger Intros Egypt Upstream Gateway

Schlumberger Intros Egypt Upstream Gateway

BOEM Begins O&G Lease Sale for GoM

BOEM Begins O&G Lease Sale for GoM

EDF Buys Stake in Irish Offshore Project

EDF Buys Stake in Irish Offshore Project

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine