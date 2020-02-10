Searcher Completes Offshore Peru Seismic Datasets

Australia-based Searcher Seismic has completed its offshore Peru OpenSeis 2D & 3D seismic dataset as part of its offshore Peru multi-client campaign.



The ‘Offshore Peru OpenSeis Seismic Dataset’ consists of both 2D and 3D vintage seismic data which has been rectified in a post-stack reprocessing method.



The data package comprises of 44,389 km of 2D and 15,526 km2 of 3D seismic data along the coast of Peru.



Offshore Peru offers high impact, moderate risk exploration in shallow water, with high prospectivity in multiple, unexplored basins, supported by Perupetro that is welcoming foreign investment.



The Offshore Peru OpenSeis Dataset is an invaluable tool providing the best value proposition for both preliminary and ongoing evaluations of regional prospectivity.



Searcher has applied its proprietary OpenSeis post-stack reprocessing method to the Peruvian database to rectify navigation, metadata, amplitude, phase and time to create a contiguous database that can be easily loaded into any interpretation software. The Offshore Peru OpenSeis dataset consists of 19 rectified and merged 2D seismic surveys and 21 rectified and merged 3D seismic surveys.



The regional Offshore Peru OpenSeis 2D and 3D aims to provide a much-improved, consistent, regional grid covering the offshore basins of Peru, with multiple vintages tying as many wells, leads and prospects as possible.



The rectified Offshore Peru OpenSeis 2D and 3D seismic data is also loaded and hosted on Searcher’s multi-client platform, Saismic, for consistent and instant online access for explorers. Saismic is a transformative web-based platform that offers seismic Data as a Service (DaaS) with support for deep learning and advanced analytics.



The Saismic GIS web portal has traditional functionalities of ingestion, online viewing and export to SEGY functions and offers a global collection of rectified open-file seismic data.



Offshore Peru already has a proven prolific oil play and prospectivity within multiple basins containing both thick reservoir seal pairs and a rich array of structural traps, yet offshore Peru remains dramatically under-explored.