Thai Offshore Vessel Operator Enters UK North Sea Sector

Thai offshore service provider Mermaid Maritime is eyeing an expansion into the UK North Sea sector.

The company said Sunday it had set up an indirect subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) Limited on February 7.

The MSS UK is owned by Mermaid's subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand).

"The Company intends to utilize MSS UK as a vehicle to expand the provision of its subsea and related services into the North Sea sector," Mermaid said in the statement.

The incorporation of MSS UK is funded using internal resources, Mermaid said.



