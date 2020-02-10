Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Thai Offshore Vessel Operator Enters UK North Sea Sector

February 10, 2020

Illustration: Mermaid Endurer offshore vessel - Image by Botz Oliver - MarineTraffic
Illustration: Mermaid Endurer offshore vessel - Image by Botz Oliver - MarineTraffic

Thai offshore service provider Mermaid Maritime is eyeing an expansion into the UK North Sea sector.

The company said Sunday it had set up an indirect subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) Limited on February 7.

The MSS UK is owned by Mermaid's subsidiary Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand).

"The Company intends to utilize MSS UK as a vehicle to expand the provision of its subsea and related services into the North Sea sector," Mermaid said in the statement.

The incorporation of MSS UK is funded using internal resources, Mermaid said.

Vessels Subsea Europe Asia

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
Shipbuilding
COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

ROVOP Launches In-house Inspection Service

ROVOP Launches In-house Inspection Service

RigNet's Comms Solutions for Northern Offshore Jack-Ups

RigNet's Comms Solutions for Northern Offshore Jack-Ups

Diamond Offshore's 4Q Loss Narrows. Revenue Up

Diamond Offshore's 4Q Loss Narrows. Revenue Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine