PGNiG Norway Contracts APT

February 6, 2020

Image: Applied Petroleum Technology
Norwegean geological services company Applied Petroleum Technology (APT) said that PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (PGNiG) has appointed it to conduct post-drilling analyses of its recent Shrek discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

Under the agreement, Applied Petroleum Technology will provide geochemical and biostratigraphic analyses to evaluate where the reservoir the oil sits, its nature and origin.

“The results of our analyses will provide the operator and license partners with data that will further de-risk the Shrek prospect and, hopefully, enable them to find more oil,” said Geir Hansen, APT’s head of petroleum geochemistry.

The project is Applied Petroleum Technology’s first with PGNiG in Norway. The company expects to complete its geochemical and biostratigraphic analyses by the end of February.

Applied Petroleum Technology will conduct the work out of its headquarters in Oslo, Norway. Here the company has one the world’s leading laboratories within geochemistry services, which provide operators with precise, high quality data to support the efforts of their exploration and production teams.

At the tail-end of last year, PGNiG made its discovery in the Shrek prospect in the Norwegian Sea. Based on preliminary estimates, recoverable resources range between 19 million and 38 million barrels of oil equivalent. PGNiG Upstream Norway AS hold a 40% share in the PL838 license. Aker BP and DEA Norge each hold 30% interests.

The Shrek prospect is located about 210 kilometers northwest of Brønnøysund, five kilometers from the Aker BP-operated Skarv field, which PGNiG holds a 11.9 percent interest in.

Applied Petroleum Technology provides geochemical and biostratigraphic laboratory services, basin modelling and petroleum systems analysis to operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has additional offices in the UK, USA and Canada.

Drilling Norway Contract Discovery

