Kim Heng Lands Taiwan OWF Gig

February 4, 2020

Singapore based offshore service provider Kim Heng Offshore & Marine has won a contract for the installation of horizontal directional drilling (“HDD”) conduits for an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Kim Heng said Tuesday that the contract was awarded to its indirect subsidiary  Mazu Land & Marine Works by Hung Hua Construction Co. Ltd.

The contract is related to the submarine cable installation works for an Offshore Wind Farm project in Taiwan. 

HHC is acting as a subcontractor of Seaway Offshore Cables, part of the Renewables and Heavy Lifting Business Unit of Subsea 7.

Under the contract, MLM will provide a marine spread, project management, and support services for the purpose of the HDD works. MLM will also collaborate with Thaitan Drilling Co. Ltd., a company specializing in the provision of HDD services, to provide design, engineering and drilling equipment for the HDD works. 

"The Group has been seeking more works in the OWF renewable energy sector not directly impacted by the oil price, in which it can maximize usage of its offshore assets and technical know-how," Kim Heng said. 

Back in November 2019, Kim Heng said it had signed entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with "an established subsea cable installer" to collaborate with each other in respect of the offshore windfarm cable-laying projects in Taiwan.

The parties agreed to cooperate to pursue submarine cable-laying work for the Taiwan windfarm renewables projects.

