Northwester 2 OWF Goes Online

The first turbine at the 219-MW Northwester 2 offshore wind farm being built in Belgian waters has started exporting electricity to the country's power grid.



The project will utilize 23 MHI Vestas 164-9.5 MW turbines – the most powerful turbines to enter commercial operation to date.



The wind farm, being developed by Parkwind, is expected to be fully operational by the summer. Northwester 2 will supply just under a quarter of a million households with green energy via transmission system operator Elia’s modular offshore grid (MOG).



The current shareholders fo the project are Parkwind, an offshore wind company, and Sumitomo Corp., a Japanese industrial group.



Parkwind’s Project Director for Northwester 2, Peter Caluwaerts, said: “Starting up production of energy is a key milestone for the Northwester 2 project and is the result of thorough preparation and collaboration between our team, contractors, shareholders, authorities and the Belgian transmission grid operator Elia.”



Chris Peeters, CEO Elia said: “This first important milestone as realized by Northester 2, marks also the first renewable energy production transported through Elia’s Modular Offshore Grid after its go-live end of last year. This major step was only possible through intense collaboration between both companies. We are especially proud by doing so to integrate more renewable wind energy to the system and to fully contribute to climate objectives.”