Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceanteam Names New CEO

January 28, 2020

Illustration; Bourbon Oceanteam 101 vessel - Image by Ian Adams - MarineTraffic
Illustration; Bourbon Oceanteam 101 vessel - Image by Ian Adams - MarineTraffic

The Netherlands-based offshore services company Oceanteam has appointed a Henk van den IJssel as Chief Executive Officer.

Van den IJssel, who has most recently served as CCO at DeepOcean, will take over as Oceanteam CEO on February 1. 

Oceanteam said Monday that the new appointment would take place as Leidus Bosman, the current CEO, expressed his intention to resign from Oceanteam and step down as CEO to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the company.

"The board of directors of Oceanteam extends gratitude to Mr. Bosman for his contribution to stabilize the company in a crucial period of its development and wishes him well in his new endeavors," Oceanteam, the company specializing in leasing offshore support vessels, said.

Bosman was named CEO in October 2018, taking over from Diederik Legger who had acted as interim CEO since May 2018.

Welcoming Bosman's successor, Oceanteam said:"...The Board is pleased to have Mr. Henk van den IJssel join and strengthen Oceanteam. He brings broad international experience in the offshore oil & gas subsea construction industry and in the offshore wind renewable market."

Van den IJssel joins Oceanteam having most recently worked as CCO of the DeepOcean Group and previously with Allseas and Acergy (now Subsea7), with a primary focus on business development, commercial management and strategy.

Vessels Europe People & Companies

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce
Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine