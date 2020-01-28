Oceanteam Names New CEO

The Netherlands-based offshore services company Oceanteam has appointed a Henk van den IJssel as Chief Executive Officer.

Van den IJssel, who has most recently served as CCO at DeepOcean, will take over as Oceanteam CEO on February 1.

Oceanteam said Monday that the new appointment would take place as Leidus Bosman, the current CEO, expressed his intention to resign from Oceanteam and step down as CEO to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the company.

"The board of directors of Oceanteam extends gratitude to Mr. Bosman for his contribution to stabilize the company in a crucial period of its development and wishes him well in his new endeavors," Oceanteam, the company specializing in leasing offshore support vessels, said.

Bosman was named CEO in October 2018, taking over from Diederik Legger who had acted as interim CEO since May 2018.

Welcoming Bosman's successor, Oceanteam said:"...The Board is pleased to have Mr. Henk van den IJssel join and strengthen Oceanteam. He brings broad international experience in the offshore oil & gas subsea construction industry and in the offshore wind renewable market."

Van den IJssel joins Oceanteam having most recently worked as CCO of the DeepOcean Group and previously with Allseas and Acergy (now Subsea7), with a primary focus on business development, commercial management and strategy.



