BHP Taps DORIS for Trion Work

BHP has hired engineering company DORIS for the engineering services for the SURF and export pipeline scopes of work of the Trion project located offshore Mexico.

DORIS did not provide the financial details of the deal, nor the expected delivery timeline.

Christophe Debouvry, CEO of DORIS Group, said, “This project is a strategic win for DORIS Group. It is the recognition of our strong experience in deepwater developments, it complements our portfolio in Mexico, and it strengthens our relationship with BHP.”

BHP acquired the Trion asset in Mexico’s first-ever Deepwater Bid Round in 2016.

The Trion field encompasses an area of 1,285 square kilometers and is located in the Perdido belt at a water depth of approximately 2,570 meters.

BHP is the operator holding a 60% interest in the development and PEMEX is the non-operating partner with a 40% interest.

The Australian company recently said that Trion held 222 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) net 2C resources. The company expects additional exploration drilling in the Trion block in 2021, targeting the opportunity to tie back prospects to future Trion hub.

"Whilst still in the early stages, we are targeting a project breakeven of below $50 per barrel of oil equivalent, and are confident the Trion development will compete for capital in BHP’s portfolio," Geraldine Slattery - BHP President Operations, Petroleum said in a briefing in November 2019.

The final investment decision (FID) for the Trion development can be expected somewhere between late 2022 and mid-2023. First oil could start flowing in 2025, at the earliest.