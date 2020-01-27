Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Iran Goes Solo at South Pars Field as Total, CNPC Pull Out

January 27, 2020

Illustration: South Pars field - Image by Alireza824 / CC BY-SA 3.0 license
Illustration: South Pars field - Image by Alireza824 / CC BY-SA 3.0 license

Iran’s Petropars will develop phase 11 of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, after the withdrawal of French oil major Total and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Iran’s oil minister was quoted as saying on Saturday. 

“Now with the exit of the other two companies from the contract, Petropars has completely taken their place and the development of the first unit of phase 11 of South Pars has been given to this company,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by ICANA, the Iranian parliament’s news site. 

The offshore field, which Iran calls South Pars and Qatar calls North Field, is shared between Iran and Qatar. 

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Potter) 

