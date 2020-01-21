Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Removes Perenco Gas Platforms

January 21, 2020

Blue Tern jack-up unit - Image by Charlotte Backman - Marine Traffic

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Blue Tern has recently completed the offshore works related to decommissioning of two gas platforms for Perenco UK Limited. 

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said this week that the work had been done in during the second week of January, 2020, when the Blue Tern loaded the Tyne and Guinevere installations in the Southern North Sea.

The offshore work started in December 2019 and consisted of the lifting of the two topside and jacket structures onto Blue Tern vessel deck and the associated cutting, rigging, and sea fastening works. 

The Blue Tern arrived to Hoondert disposal facility in Vlissingen, Holland on January 13, where the platform structures have been offloaded, and the actual disposal and recycling will take place.

"The work has been done in close cooperation with Ardent, which has been responsible for planning and engineering of the cutting, lifting, sea fastening and offloading works, while Fred Olsen Windcarrier has been responsible for vessel operation and overall management of the project," Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said.

“This is the first  Oil & Gas decommissioning work done by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, and represents a new market segment for us,” says Henrik Mork, Head of Project Execution, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

 

