Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Exits Africa As Nigeria-Focused Business Sold for $1.5B

January 15, 2020

Illustration: Egina FPSO - Image by John Idigbo / MarineTraffic
Illustration: Egina FPSO - Image by John Idigbo / MarineTraffic

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has sold its Nigeria-focused subsidiary for around $1,5 billion.

Petrobras said Wednesday it had completed the sale of its 50% equity interest held in Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V.  (PO&GBV).

PO&GBV has assets in Nigeria, including an 8% interest in the OML 127 block, where the Agbami producing field is located, and 16% in the OML 130 block, which includes the Akpo and Egina producing fields. PO&GBV is not an operator in either of the assets in Nigeria.

The 2019 average oil production of PO&GBV assets was about 34 thousand bbl/day net to Petrobras.

Petrobras has said that the sale, which marks the company's exit from Africa, is in line with the portfolio optimization and improvement of the company's capital allocation.

After the completion of the transaction, Petrovida owns a 50% share in PO&GBV, with BTG Pactual owning the remaining 50%.

Petrovida is a subsidiary of Africa Oil Corp (Africa Oil), Canadian publicly traded E&P company.

FPSO Production Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time
Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine