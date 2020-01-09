Equinor, Lundin Tap Shearwater for 4D Surveys

Norwegian seismic player Shearwater has signed letters of intent with Equinor for three 4D towed streamer projects by Equinor. Apart from the Equinor LoIs, Shearwater has secured 4D Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) project with Lundin Norway for the 2020 North Sea summer season.

Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices, said: “We are delighted to see clients booking 4D capacity early for the 2020 season, adding eight vessel months to our backlog.”

"These awards reflect our leading position in the 4D segment based on our high-end vessels, superior technology, and experienced crews," Waage Basili added.

The 4D OBS project for Lundin Norway covers the Edvard Grieg field in Norway. Data acquisition will be carried out by the SW Cook and SW Tasman vessels. The two-month project is scheduled to start in Q2 2019, amounting to four vessel months for Shearwater.

The SW Amundsen equipped with Shearwater’s multi-sensor technology will be the lead vessel for the Equinor projects.

The 4D surveys will be conducted at Norway’s Sleipner West and Norne fields, and for the Sleipner CO2 storage project. This will be Shearwater’s first CO2 storage monitoring survey.

The total volume of work for Equinor is approximately four vessel months, Shearwater said.

In related news, Shearwater on Wednesday completed the acquisition of CGG’s vessel fleet. Shearwater fleet now consists of 23 vessels.