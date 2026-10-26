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Chevron Encounters More Gas at Nargis-2 Well Offshore Egypt

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(Credit: Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources)
(Credit: Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources)

Chevron's Nargis-2 appraisal well offshore Egypt has confirmed the extension of previously discovered gas-bearing formations and encountered an additional gas-bearing layer, supporting further evaluation of the undeveloped Nargis gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

The well, drilled in cooperation with Chevron, its partners and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), reached a total depth of more than 5,000 meters and encountered gas-bearing formations with a net thickness of up to 35 meters.

The results confirmed the extension of gas-bearing formations previously encountered in the Nargis-1 well, alongside an additional gas-bearing layer with favorable characteristics, according to the ministry's October 24 announcement.

The findings will support further technical studies to determine the overall potential of the Nargis discovery, made in 2022, and assess opportunities for its commercial development.

Drilling at Nargis-2 began in May 2026, with Stena Drilling’s Stena Forth Drillship, with operations designed to evaluate the extent of the existing discovery and test deeper geological formations, including high-pressure, high-temperature formations.

Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, visited Stena Drilling’s Stena Forth drillship in May to witness the start of drilling operations at the well.

The appraisal forms part of Egypt's efforts to accelerate the development of undeveloped gas discoveries and encourage further exploration investment, with the aim of bringing additional gas resources into production.

Chevron operates the Nargis area with 45% working interest, in partnership with Italy's Eni that has a 45% share via its wholly-owned subsidiary IOEC Production, and Tharwa Petroleum Company with the remaining 10%.

Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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