Perenco Brings Congo's Foukanda Offshore Oil Field Back Online

Oil and gas company Perenco has restarted production at the Foukanda field offshore Congo following the installation of new infrastructure connecting the field directly to its own facilities.

Production resumed on September 15 at a rate of 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), Perenco said.

The restart follows a six-month infrastructure project involving the installation of a new 13-kilometre pipeline and a high-voltage power cable.

According to Perenco, the project was completed safely, on schedule and within budget, with equipment redeployed from its operations in Congo and Gabon to accelerate execution.

The work involved teams from Perenco's Congo operations and Dixstone.

The Foukanda field, located approximately 52 kilometres offshore Pointe-Noire, was discovered in March 1998 and previously operated by Eni before Perenco acquired the asset in March 2024.

Before the infrastructure upgrade, Foukanda relied on facilities operated by its previous operator to export production through the Kitina platform and a 14-inch pipeline connected to the Djeno terminal.

The new infrastructure allows the field to operate independently of those facilities by connecting directly to Perenco's production network.

Perenco has operated in Congo since 2001, focusing on the development and optimization of mature and marginal oil and gas fields.