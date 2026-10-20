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Union Vega Offshore Orders Two Breeze-Designed PSVs, Options Four More

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(Credit: Breeze Ship Design)
(Credit: Breeze Ship Design)

Union Vega Offshore has ordered two battery-hybrid platform supply vessels (PSVs) from Fujian Mawei Shipyard, with options for four additional vessels, under a design contract awarded to Breeze Ship Design.

The vessels will be based on Breeze Ship Design's next-generation Z 4409 PSV design, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for 2028.

Each vessel will measure 84 meters in length and feature 900 square meters of deck space, battery-hybrid propulsion, a moonpool and accommodation for up to 44 personnel.

The design also allows for the future installation of a 50-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane, expanding the vessels' potential offshore capabilities.

In addition to conventional platform supply operations, the Z 4409 design is intended to support light offshore construction, geophysical surveys and seismic support activities.

Breeze Ship Design said the contract builds on its existing relationship with Fujian Mawei Shipyard and will involve cooperation with Union Vega Offshore on the newbuilding program.

The order covers two firm vessels, while the four additional PSVs remain optional.

Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Platform Supply Vessel Hybrid Vessels PSV

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