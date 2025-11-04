Kazakhstan Raises 2025 Output Forecast for Kashagan and Karachaganak Oilfields

Kazakhstan's state energy company KazMunayGaz has raised its production forecast for the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields this year to 18.25 million metric tons (mmt) and to 11.2 mmt respectively, it said on Tuesday.

The previous forecast for Kashagan was 17.8 mmt, while the previous forecast for Karachaganak was 11.14 mmt.

In the first nine months of 2025, it said 13.6 mmt of oil were produced at Kashagan and 8.23 mmt at Karachaganak.

The offshore Kashagan field, one of the world's biggest discoveries in recent decades, is being developed by Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGaz, Inpex and CNPC.

Karachaganak's operators include Chevron, Shell, Eni, Russia's Lukoil and KazMunayGas.

(Reuters)