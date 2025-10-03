Greek Firm Nets Cabling Job at East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract from Seaway7 for the supply of 66kV submarine inter-array cables and associated accessories for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the UK.

The scope of Hellenic Cables includes the engineering, design, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 165 km of cables, as well as the supply of the associated accessories.

Production will take place at Hellenic Cables’ vertically integrated and state-of-the-art submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in 2026, with final deliveries expected within the first half of 2027.

East Anglia TWO, developed by ScottishPower Renewables, is part of the East Anglia Hub, one of the U.K.’s largest offshore wind developments.

Located in the southern North Sea, approximately 32.6 km off the Suffolk coast, the wind farm will comprise up to 64 wind turbines, with a planned capacity up to 960 MW. Once operational, the offshore wind farm is expected to power the equivalent of approximately one million households.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Seaway7 and ScottishPower Renewables, contributing to the realization of the East Anglia offshore hub with reliable and high-quality cable solutions,” said Kosta Savvakis, General Manager, Hellenic Cables.