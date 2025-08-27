Peru Oil Regulator to Complete Bid for Offshore Area by November

Peru's oil regulator expects to complete the bidding process for an offshore area in the Talara basin by November, an executive said on Wednesday.

The lot Z69 was put on offer earlier this year.

Peru has a total of 54 onshore and offshore areas on offer that could attract about $2 billion in investment over the next decade, said Ysabel Calderon, a contract manager at regulator Perupetro, while speaking at the Image conference in Houston.

A winner is expected to be selected next month, according to the process schedule.

(Reuters)