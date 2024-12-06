Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS to Embark on 3D Streamer Survey in Southern Atlantic

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured a large 3D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic.

Acquisition is scheduled to begin by the end of 2024.

The contract has a duration of approximately 140 days, TGS said, without revealing any additional details.

“We are very pleased to secure this large 3D streamer contract by leveraging our integrated business model. The comprehensive seismic survey is designed for enhanced subsurface imaging in a challenging geological environment.

“Our Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer and Gemini source technology will secure delivery of high-quality seismic 3D data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

